Valdosta sees increase in cooking fires

Fire officials have seen an increase in cooking fires.

A kitchen fire in Valdosta Sunday, February 21 left one person displaced.

The fire happened around 3:00 p.m. on the 3600 block of Bell Haven Drive.

The fire was contained to the kitchen and no one was injured.

Fire officials say they've seen an unusual increase in cooking fires lately. They urge residents to use caution whenever they're in the kitchen.

"If you're cooking, frying, boiling, or baking, anything you're doing. Even if you're boiling, we want you to stay where you can watch and monitor your cooking," explains Captain James Clinkscales with the Valdosta Fire Department.

They also ask residents to be aware of heat levels when cooking and to make sure all smoke detectors in the home work.

