'Winner' Trump sets a date with 'Winnersville'

For the first time this campaign season, a presidential candidate plans a rally in south Georgia. GOP frontrunner Donald Trump is heading to Valdosta in a week.

Trump supporters are excited about his visit. "Jeb Bush was at UGA, John Kasich is going to be at Kennesaw State, and we have Donald Trump coming here. We're one of the 3 cities to say that we had a presidential candidate come through our city," said Joel Pollack, President of VSU College Republicans.



Trump will be holding a campaign rally at Valdosta State University's campus Monday, February 29th. This is his second visit in Georgia this month, but he's the first candidate to hold a rally in South Georgia this year.



"Yeah, the big cities is where the populous is but we are in a rural area more so than anything, not so much a metropolitan area and I think it's important for them to see and hear what we have to say," said Larry Hale Valdosta Resident. "I'm honestly excited to see just a presidential candidate coming to Valdosta because that's something we don't get every day."



The visit comes just one day before Georgians head to the polls to vote in the primary race. Trump has been known for his straight forward and sometimes controversial comments and some Valdostans say his visit is a chance to see what he's really all about.



"To know and understand where he's coming from and to meet the man. He could be the big guy. So, we'll see," said Hale.



VSU's College Republican chapter says they won't back any candidate until after the primary election, but they're happy to see a republican candidate making his way to the university.



"Definitely a lot better than having a democratic nominee. We'd rather have somebody in the White House that's true to the American values, not somebody who's against it," said Pollack.



And whether citizens support Trump or not, it's an opportunity many are just happy to have.



"It will be interesting to see what he gives. I mean, I'm personally a fan of Donald Trump for his business aspect but I think there will be something good out of this," said Pollack.



"I'll probably just go over and hang out for a bit. See what the ole boy has to say. See if he's got his hair combed right," Hale said.



The event will begin at 6:00 next Monday evening.



Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.