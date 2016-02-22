Father, daughter killed in Thomas Co. crash

An Alabama man and his young daughter were killed and three others were critically injured after a prison van collided with a Chevrolet Suburban Monday.

It happened a little before noon near the intersection of Hwy 84 and Crab Apple Drive in Thomas County.

According to a report, a Thomas County prison van hit the Suburban on the side in a T-bone crash.

State patrol officials say driver of the suburban, 40-year-old Bobby Joe Edwards of Troy, Alabama died at the scene. His 6-year-old daughter, Lacie Edwards, died later at the hospital.

Three others in the SUV were sent to Archbold Medical Center in critical condition.

The driver of the prison van was the only person inside that vehicle, and was not injured in the crash.

There was no immediate word on whether any charges would be filed.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.