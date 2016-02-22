Donald Trump to hold rally in Valdosta

The event is scheduled for February 29th at 6 p.m. (Source: donaldjtrump.com)

Trump will headline a campaign rally at Valdosta State University, his website confirmed. (Source: CNN)

A day after a key win in the South Carolina primary, GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump has set his sights on South Georgia.

The rally comes one day before Georgia voters head to the polls in the primary race. It's also a draw for potential Florida voters who will cast their primary ballots on March 15th.

The self-service ticketing website Eventbrite has posted a registration link to the event.

This will be Trump's second stop in Georgia for February. On Sunday an estimated 6,300 supporters attended a Trump rally at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.

