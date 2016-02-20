Albany residents lend hands in Arbor Day celebration - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany residents lend hands in Arbor Day celebration

By Michael Reed, Digital Content Producer
People put on their gloves to plant trees for Arbor Day Saturday.

The City of Albany, Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful, and several volunteers planted trees behind the Albany Civic Center.

They planted one live oak tree, 16 Nuttall Oak Trees, and 33 Crape Myrtle Trees.

"Trees really are good for our community. It helps to prevent erosion of our soil. It's used for a lot of beautification to help with wood," said Mayor Dorothy Hubbard.

The City of Albany has been a tree city for over 20 years.

