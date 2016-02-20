Friday's high school playoff basketball scores

High school basketball scores from Friday, February 19, 2016:
GIRLS GHSA PLAYOFF SCORES:
Woodstock 52, Colquitt Co. 41
Americus-Sumter 64, Woodward Academy 28
Bainbridge 50, North Oconee 45
Pelham 56, Manchester 17
Turner Co. 65, GMC 44
Taylor Co. 46, Wilcox Co. 28
Calhoun Co. 42, Mitchell Co. 39
Terrell Co. 45, Hancock Central 40
BOYS GHSA PLAYOFF SCORES:
Turner Co. 69, Quitman Co. 54
Wilkinson Co. 71, Atkinson Co. 39
GISA REGION 3-AAA TOURNAMENT SCORES:
Boys' semifinals
Deerfield-Windsor 54, Brookwood 50
Valwood 72, Westwood 64
Girls' semifinals
Westwood 50, Deerfield-Windsor 23
Tiftarea 51, Valwood 41
