Friday's high school playoff basketball scores - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Friday's high school playoff basketball scores

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

High school basketball scores from Friday, February 19, 2016:

GIRLS GHSA PLAYOFF SCORES:

Woodstock 52, Colquitt Co. 41

Americus-Sumter 64, Woodward Academy 28

Bainbridge 50, North Oconee 45

Pelham 56, Manchester 17

Turner Co. 65, GMC 44

Taylor Co. 46, Wilcox Co. 28

Calhoun Co. 42, Mitchell Co. 39

Terrell Co. 45, Hancock Central 40

BOYS GHSA PLAYOFF SCORES:

Turner Co. 69, Quitman Co. 54

Wilkinson Co. 71, Atkinson Co. 39

GISA REGION 3-AAA TOURNAMENT SCORES:

Boys' semifinals

Deerfield-Windsor 54, Brookwood 50

Valwood 72, Westwood 64

Girls' semifinals

Westwood 50, Deerfield-Windsor 23

Tiftarea 51, Valwood 41 

Copyright 2016 WALB.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly