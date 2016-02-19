Lowndes High School appoints new principal

Lowndes High School named a new principal, and it's a familiar face. The board voted unanimously at their last meeting to make LeAnne McCall the school's new principal.

McCall has been the interim principal since July 2015.

Board members say she has had an overwhelmingly positive response from teachers, staff, students, and parents.

"She comes with a broad base of experience, works well with our teachers, she came with instant credibility with the staff because of her background in instruction, curriculum, and teaching and learning," said superintendent Wes Taylor.

McCall is already looking ahead for the term. Her theme for the next school year will be looking back, moving forward, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Lowndes High School.

