Marines and sailors participate in annual pistol qualification

Marines and Sailors were up early Friday morning, anxiously waiting to start their annual pistol qualification.

"Every Marine loves to shoot, so it is a great time out there," said Staff Sergeant Anton Spivey.

The soldiers have been in class since Tuesday, refreshing their skills, to score as high as possible on the shooting range.

"You have to memorize the different routines that we do and snap to it," said Petty Officer 3rd Class Patrick LeRoy.

After a safety briefing, the personnel collected their ammo and score cards, then stepped up to the range.

They participated in speed reload, control pair, and threat assessment drills as distance of 7, 15, and 25 yards.

"Once you get in the zone of shooting, it's just great fellowship time with the Marines and honing on the marksmanship skills," said Spivey.

Sailors also enjoyed the chance to spend time with their fellow servicemen.

"Working side by side and getting that bonding experience, we really do have a tight relationship with our Marines," said LeRoy.

After each drill, the soldier would check out their work, hoping to achieve the highest rank of expert.

"Handgun training is just an important safety aspect for anyone," said LeRoy.

Even though the soldiers are competitive with each other, their scores are not the most important part of the combat pistol program.

"As long as everyone is being safe, it is something we all look forward to," said Staff Sgt. Spivey.

