Valdosta recognized as Tree City USA

The tree ordinance is an important issue

It was not the first time the city recieved the title

Valdosta celebrated arbor day Friday afternoon and received recognition for another year as a Tree City USA.

Valdosta gained some new trees to celebrate Arbor Day.

"We're proud of the beauty that we have to offer here," said Mayor John Gayle.

That beauty was recognized yet again.

"We're here today to celebrate the trifecta in this area," said Valdosta Tree Commission Chair Amy Hall.

For the 30th year, Valdosta was recognized as a Tree City USA.

Valdosta State University was included as a Tree Campus USA for the 4th year.

Georgia Power celebrated their 8th year as a Tree Line USA.

"It's very important that we continue to take care of our urban forest," said Mayor Gayle.

The event didn't go without bringing up one of the city's current hot topics: the tree ordinance for properly pruning those crepe myrtle trees.

"I support the tree and the landscape ordinance and I'm hoping that somewhere along the line we can come to a friendly agreement with all the people that don't support that," said Mayor Gayle.

A change like such could be right around the corner.

"It is possible that we will just allow topping to be city wide," said Amy Hall.

The possible change will be discussed at the next city council meeting.

"With the recent controversy this is very special that we can show people how much a tree city means to the city of Valdosta," said Mayor Gayle.

Until the meeting, members and supporters of the city's tree commission will show their support by planting one tree at a time.

