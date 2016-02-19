Valdosta city schools change bus stop routes

Valdosta City Schools have a new bus stop for students who are usually picked up and dropped off at the intersection of Hickory Road and Harmon Drive.

The bus stop was moved to the intersection of Hickory Road and St. Augustine Road due to construction.

The school system only had a days notice of the construction but say staff and students are adjusting well.

"There wasn't a lot of opportunity to make a lot of planning ahead of time. So we are fortunate that we have an all call system and app that will put out messages immediately."

The construction will last for about six months.

Students will begin using the new bus stop on February 19, 2016.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.