GA Power offers money saving tips

It's still winter in southwest Georgia, and Georgia Power has ways for you to save on your electric bill. Making sure your home is sealed by replacing old caulk and weather stripping.

Doing this can save you up to ten percent on your energy bill.

Adding insulation to your attic and replacing your air filter each month will also save you money and energy.

You can even save while you are away from your home, by installing a smart thermostat. This will adjust to an energy efficient temperature.

With the proper safety equipment, you can do all of these energy saving jobs at home.

“They are investments to save money. All of the items we are talking about today will help your heating and air system operate more efficiently, and make you more comfortable in your home,” said Energy Efficiency Program Manager Bret Giles.

