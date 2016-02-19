Preventative steps now can keep springtime bugs at bay

Warmer weather early in the year can be nice, but it can also mean an early arrival of bug season.

Ben Tallent with Arrow Exterminators says it's best to take preventative measures now to keep the bugs and pests at bay.

"Most of it is just preventative, the homeowners can do, you know, obviously you can do all those things and still have issues," Tallent said. "But it kind of lessens the percentage of you having an issue."

With the Zika virus making headlines, mosquitoes are a concern for south Georgia residents. Removing and draining areas of standing water can be one of the most important steps homeowners can take in controlling mosquito populations later.

"Of course, with standing water like we have back here, when it starts getting warmer, you start having problems with mosquitoes," Tallent said.

Tallent says it only takes a capful of water for mosquitoes to breed, and seven to 10 days for them to go from egg to adult.

There's other steps residents can take to control the bug population at their home, including:

Adding screens to vents on the outside of home to keep out rodents.

Cleaning out the gutters regularly. They can hold water for mosquitoes to breed.

Removing or cut back excess vegetation like trees and bushes. Bugs will often make these spots their homes.

Sealing up cracks and crevices on windows and doors.

Using an outdoor light with yellow "bug" lights to attract less insects to your front doorstep.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.