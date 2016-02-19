Former Governor Zell Miller recovering from fall

Former Georgia Governor Zell Miller is recovering after fracturing his right hip and right shoulder.

Governor Miller, who turns 84 next week, was at a Young Harris College basketball game on Wednesday when he fell.

He underwent hip replacement surgery on Thursday.

His grandson Bryan Miller released a statement saying he, "underwent a successful surgery to fix his hip without having a hip-replacement. Doctors are happy with his progress and believe Governor Miller will make a full recovery."

Miller served two terms as governor during the 1990s. In 2000 he was appointed to the U.S. Senate in which he served until 2005.

