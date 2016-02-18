Dougherty football signs all seniors

Dougherty High may not have the wins on the football field Trojan fans would like. But in terms of sending kids to college, they're on par with several other area programs.

That trend continued Thursday as five more Trojans signed letters of intent, all to Middle Georgia State.

Jared Kiser, LaDarrien Royal, Malik Marshall, Dallas Sutton, and Charles Jones all announced their college intentions today.

With their signings, 100 percent of the Dougherty football senior class will head off to play college football. That's something head coach Corey Joyner is very proud of.

"This is the direction we set that we want to stress academics and try to get these guys out of Albany so they can see some different things and experience some different things," Joyner says. "We're proud. It's more than any win we could get on the football field. I know we're not winning that many games, but we're winning when we're getting our guys into school."

The players say being able to stick together at MGSU made signing with the Knights even more special.

"We have chemistry. We have been on the same football team for four years. We grew up with each other," Sutton says. "For us to go to the same college, it was real important."

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.