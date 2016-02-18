Federal Grant Strengthens ASU's Social Work Program

Bulletin board where you can more information on the program (Source: WALB).

Building where the Social Work Department is located on the ASU campus (Source: WALB).

A federal grant is giving students at a southwest Georgia university the opportunity to have their tuition paid for in addition to receiving a job offer after graduation.

The Title IV- E Program is back at Albany State University, and it is giving some students the opportunity to get a degree and a job with very few student loans to pay off.

These students are in the Social Work Program at Albany State University. They have been accepted into the Title IV-E program which will help pay their tuition.

"This year we have 10 undergraduates and six graduate students," said Department of Social Work Chair member, Dr. Marilyn Spearman.

Students must go through an application and interview process to be selected for the program.

"I wanted to do social work in the first place because I love to help people. I want to see people grow and empower more people to do better," said ASU Senior, Anthony Sylvester.

"The students are not just being interviewed by us, it is not our final decision. The decision really comes from the department of family and children services," said Dr. Spearman.

If a student is selected to be a part of the grant program, there are several benefits inducing free tuition and a job in the social work field.

"I was excited. It's just the simple fact that you don't have to worry about finding a job after graduation, because I hear a lot of people have trouble," said Cher Shell, an ASU Social Work student.

Department leaders warn prospective students social work isn't for everyone.

"You can't just be a social worker. You have to really engage in it, and you have to have discipline to be a social worker," said Dr. Spearman.

If you are interested in A-S-U's social work program you can find out more information here.