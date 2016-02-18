Daughter of civil rights leader speaks at ASU

Students and community members listen to Mrs. Abernathy speak about growing up during the civil rights movement. (Source: WALB)

The Daughter of a Civil Rights leader spoke at a southwest Georgia university this morning.

Mrs. Abernany's father, Civil Rights leader Ralph Abernathy, was good friends with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Today, hundreds of students come to Albany State University to hear Donzaleight Abernathy speak about growing up in the civil rights movement.

"Sometimes there's a disconnect between my generation and the generation of the past. There's a lot of knowledge from Dr. Abernathy's generation and previous generations that we can use so certain situations, say, what happened in the 1950s and 1960s do not happen again. For my generation or my kid's generation," said Marvin Byrd, a Senior at ASU.

The event was hosted by the V.F. Grant Honors Program students.

"It's important that we bring in Mrs. Abernathy. First of all it's Black History Month, so we want to celebrate black heritage. Who else to bring in than the daughter of civil rights legend, Dr. Ralph Abernathy. So you can get her knowledge from seeing her dad, being young and involved in the movement as well as what she's doing now," said V.F. Grant Program member Jeremy Jones.

During her lecture, Mrs. Abernathy stressed the importance of being educated in order to not repeat the past she had to experience as a child.

"If we, these people know their history, these young people will go forward and be great. They won't stop here when they graduate from Albany State, because then they will get their masters degrees and then they'll get their doctorate degrees," said Mrs. Abernathy.

