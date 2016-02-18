GHSA 2nd round state basketball playoff matchups

Semifinals will be played next weekend

The second round matchups for the GHSA state basketball playoffs have been set, and several south Georgia schools remain in the field after first round wins.

BOYS:

Milton at Tift Co. (Sat. 2/20 at 6:00 p.m.)

Grayson at Lee Co. (Sat. 2/20 at 7:00 p.m.)

Woodward Academy at Westover (Sat. 2/20 at 6:00 p.m.)

Bainbridge at Sandy Creek

Fayette Co. at Monroe (Sat. 2/20 at 5:00 p.m.)

Union Co. at Thomasville

Early Co. at Manchester

Atkinson Co. at Wilkinson Co.

Lincoln Co. at Randolph-Clay

Quitman Co. at Turner Co. (Fri. 2/19 at 7:30 p.m.)

Clinch Co. at Calhoun Co.

Wilcox Co. at Taylor Co.

GIRLS:

Colquitt Co. at Woodstock

Woodward Academy at Americus-Sumter (Fri. 2/19 at 6:00 p.m.)

Bainbridge at North Oconee (Fri. 2/19 at 6:00 p.m.)

Manchester at Pelham

GMC at Turner Co. (Fri. 2/19 at 6:00 p.m.)

Hancock Central at Terrell Co.

Mitchell Co. at Calhoun Co.

Wilcox Co. at Taylor Co.

