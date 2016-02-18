GHSA 2nd round state basketball playoff matchups - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

GHSA 2nd round state basketball playoff matchups

Semifinals will be played next weekend
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The second round matchups for the GHSA state basketball playoffs have been set, and several south Georgia schools remain in the field after first round wins.

BOYS:

Milton at Tift Co. (Sat. 2/20 at 6:00 p.m.)

Grayson at Lee Co. (Sat. 2/20 at 7:00 p.m.)

Woodward Academy at Westover (Sat. 2/20 at 6:00 p.m.)

Bainbridge at Sandy Creek

Fayette Co. at Monroe (Sat. 2/20 at 5:00 p.m.)

Union Co. at Thomasville

Early Co. at Manchester

Atkinson Co. at Wilkinson Co.

Lincoln Co. at Randolph-Clay

Quitman Co. at Turner Co. (Fri. 2/19 at 7:30 p.m.)

Clinch Co. at Calhoun Co.

Wilcox Co. at Taylor Co.

GIRLS:

Colquitt Co. at Woodstock

Woodward Academy at Americus-Sumter (Fri. 2/19 at 6:00 p.m.)

Bainbridge at North Oconee (Fri. 2/19 at 6:00 p.m.)

Manchester at Pelham

GMC at Turner Co. (Fri. 2/19 at 6:00 p.m.)

Hancock Central at Terrell Co.

Mitchell Co. at Calhoun Co.

Wilcox Co. at Taylor Co.

