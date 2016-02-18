No postseason for Dougherty boys basketball next year; coach resigns

The Georgia High School Association confirmed Thursday that the Dougherty High School boys basketball program has been banned from the post season in 2016-2017. Head coach Ty Randolph has also resigned his position.

The GHSA informed the Dougherty Co. School System of the ban in a letter dated February 11, citing several violations by the program. Those violations include use of a second ineligible player this season.

The letter notes the school system found a second member of the team living outside of the DCHS zone just weeks after the Trojans were forced to forfeit 17 games for an ineligible player.

Other violations include illegal practices, and a former school official being removed from a basketball game by a game official.

In addition to the postseason ban, Dougherty High has been fined $1,000.

"The team may play a regular season schedule, but will not be eligible for postseason play, beginning with the 2017 region tournament," the letter says. "Any future discovery of violations could result in more stringent penalties."

Randolph also announced that he resigned from his position Thursday after two seasons with the Trojans.

He said he had made his decision before the ruling was handed down, noting that the resignation was "100 percent his decision."

"Those things are definitely things you don't want to happen during the course of your season, and what you're trying to build," Randolph says. "I just felt like the time had come where I had accomplished a lot of the goals I had wanted to here at Dougherty."

Randolph confirms he met with DCHS principal Dr. Jeffrey Ross and athletic director Harley Calhoun about his job status, but says he resigned on his own.

"I submitted my resignation this morning," he says. "I think my work speaks for itself. I think you can see with the 17 guys that I have, academically, their work is solid. My work on the court has been solid."

Randolph says he will continue teaching at the school and coach the Dougherty golf team later this year before deciding what's next for him on the court. Meanwhile, the Trojans will begin looking for their next head coach.

