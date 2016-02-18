Most Wanted: Rodriquez Richardson

A third suspect wanted in the murder of an Albany man remains on the run.

37-year-old Rodriquez Richardson is one of three men accused of running down 40-year-old Petrocelli Williams with a car during a robbery last September.

Willams' body was found in the 1700 block of Oglethorpe Blvd.

Two other suspects, Michael Stephens and William Jackson are in jail facing charges in the case.

If you know where Richardson is call CrimeStoppers at 436-TIPS. You could be eligible for a reward.

