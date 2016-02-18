Wednesday's state basketball playoff scores

State basketball playoff scores from Wednesday, February 17, 2016:
BOYS:
Tift Co. 71, Hillgrove 42
Lee Co. 75, Kennesaw Mountain 68 (F/OT)
North Cobb 42, Colquitt Co. 39
Westover 70, Eastside 68
Bainbridge 81, Eagle's Landing 49
Monroe 71, Walnut Grove 45
Jonesboro 81, Worth Co. 47
Thomasville 67, Lamar Co. 41
Early Co. 87, Macon Co. 74
Monticello 63, Fitzgerald 58
Crawford Co. 95, Seminole Co. 64
GIRLS:
Hillgrove 58, Tift Co. 46
MeEachern 90, Valdosta 33
Bainbridge 50, Jonesboro 49
