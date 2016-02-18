Wednesday's state basketball playoff scores - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Wednesday's state basketball playoff scores

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

State basketball playoff scores from Wednesday, February 17, 2016:

BOYS:

Tift Co. 71, Hillgrove 42

Lee Co. 75, Kennesaw Mountain 68 (F/OT)

North Cobb 42, Colquitt Co. 39

Westover 70, Eastside 68

Bainbridge 81, Eagle's Landing 49

Monroe 71, Walnut Grove 45

Jonesboro 81, Worth Co. 47

Thomasville 67, Lamar Co. 41

Early Co. 87, Macon Co. 74

Monticello 63, Fitzgerald 58

Crawford Co. 95, Seminole Co. 64

GIRLS:

Hillgrove 58, Tift Co. 46

MeEachern 90, Valdosta 33

Bainbridge 50, Jonesboro 49

