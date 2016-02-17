Panthers honored for Super Bowl contributions

You'd be hard pressed to find a high school with more Super Bowl experience than Americus-Sumter.

The NFL recognized the school today for their contributions to 50 years of the big game.

Americus-Sumter High School was named to the NFL's High School Honor Roll this morning

In attendance at the ceremony, all three former Panthers who have participated in a Super Bowl.

Kent Hill and Leonard Pope played in one each, while Dan Reeves participated in nine Super Bowls as a player, assistant, or head coach.

The former Panthers spoke to students, and said they were glad to see the school that helped prepare them for pro careers receive the recognition.

"[My former high school coaches] taught me an awful lot. I took that with me to college, then on to the Dallas Cowboys," Reeves says. "I'm just truly blessed."

"Part of that too I think is just really acknowledging the preparation and helping us individually, and helping the kids currently here believe in what they can do and what they can accomplish," says Hill.

The players were presented with gold footballs that will be put on display at the school.

