Lowndes Sheriff wants to solve old murders

January marked the anniversaries of two unsolved Valdosta murders. Anthony Davis was killed, and his body partially burned in 2005, and popular DJ Juan Gotti, or Stephon Edgerton, was killed in 2012.

The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help to catch the killers.



In 2005, 31 year old Anthony Davis was shot to death near Johnson Road, South. His body was found burned, and on power lines.



Seven years later, popular radio DJ 'Juan Gotti' was shot while leaving WGOV one night. He was able to call 911 but wasn't able to say much about his shooter before he died.



And today, files and files of paperwork but still no answers. "The only people that want to close this case anymore than we do is their families," said Lt. Stryde Jones of the Lowndes Co. Sheriff's Office.



But investigators face one big problem as cases grow old. "Time hurts you in any case but we're hoping in these two situations to use time to our advantage," said Jones.



Hoping someone with any information will now step forward. "Maybe enough time has passed that that person who was reluctant to come forward before will maybe do so now."



Tips come in from time to time but there is still no solid lead in either case. Despite the ticking clock, neither case is closing and the investigations continue.



"We are wide open with these investigations. I mean we are certainly open to examining and looking at any piece of information that is brought to our attention," Jones said.



"We've diligently worked hard on this case and we welcome any information," said Sheriff Chris Prine.



But for now the cases remain bound in these brown folders until officers can get that golden piece of information.



"We're hoping that somebody will now come forward with the tidbit of information we need to move one of these cases or both of these cases forward," Jones said.



Anyone with information on the murders of Anthony Davis or Stephon 'Juan Gotti' Edgerton is asked to call the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office.

