Dawson Mayor implicated in molestation of 12-year-old

Disturbing testimony in the the trial of a man accused of molesting two children took a new twist after the Mayor of Dawson was implicated as a participant.

The two child victims in the case were one boy and one girl.

WARNING: Graphic testimony below

Wednesday morning, the female victim testified that Christopher Wright had sex with her at the home of Milton Johnson, the main defendant in the case, accused of molesting the boy and girl.

Assistant District Attorney: "Was there anyone else you were involved with?"

Victim: "Chris Wright."

Two investigators told WALB it was the same Christopher Wright who is currently serving as the Mayor of Dawson.

The female victim, now 17-years-old, testified that Christopher Wright came to her home in 2012 to visit Milton Johnson, and she performed oral sex and had vaginal sex with Wright, under order of Milton Johnson.

"[Johnson] called me in the room and told me to show Chris what I had," the victim said.

The female victim said she told Johnson no, and she didn't want to "show" Wright anything.

She testified that the two men left the room, and then Wright returned by himself.

She said they had sexual intercourse. She was 12-years-old at the time. Wright was in his early 20s.

Assistant District Attorney: "Did he want to do it?"

Victim: "No sir. I could tell by the look on his face he didn't want anything to do with it."

The incident the victim described would have happened before Wright was elected Mayor in November 2012.

Wright was elected Mayor of Dawson in November 2012, at age 22.

Wright is considered an "unindicted co-conspirator" in the case, and his name was mentioned during Voir Dire, but attorneys wouldn't confirm the Christopher Wright they asked jurors about was the same Christopher Wright who is the Mayor of Dawson.

No charges have been filed against Dawson Mayor Christopher Wright in relation to this case. Messages for him were not returned Wednesday.

