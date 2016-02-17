KADB recruiting volunteers to plant trees Saturday - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

KADB recruiting volunteers to plant trees Saturday

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Downtown Albany could soon see a few more trees.

Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful plans to plant 50 trees this Saturday on the east and south side of the Civic Center.

Oaks and Crepe Myrtles will be added to the downtown canopy, executive director Judy Bowles said.

City workers were out Monday preparing for Saturday by digging holes for the trees and doing some of the heavy lifting.

Bowles says Saturday’s event is a big task and takes the help of several city departments. She’s asking for volunteers to help with Saturday’s tree planting.

The event is family-friendly, and doesn’t require any tree-planting knowledge. A city arborist will be on hand to demonstrate the proper tree planting techniques.

Bowles also encourages parents to bring their children because she says it can be a valuable lesson for them. "We certainly welcome our citizens to come out and help us plant and to bring the young people because this is a family event."

For more information on Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful, visit their website. To volunteer, call 430-5257.

