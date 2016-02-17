Red-hot Patriots ready for state playoffs

You'd be hard pressed to find a basketball team in the state of Georgia as hot as the Westover Patriots.

Two weeks ago, Dallis Smith's bunch seemed to be on the outside looking in in terms of the state playoffs.

Now, they're a number one seed and have home court advantage for at least the first two rounds.

Smith says it took a while for his team to come together, but they did at just the right time.

"I think they came together and started doing the little things you have to do to be successful. Boxing out and playing better defense. I thought all year long we didn't play the type of defense we were capable of," Smith says. "It took them a little longer to understand what we wanted from them. But I think because of that and because of all the things we went through, I think they're kind of coming together at the right time."

Westover hosts Eastside in the first round of the state playoffs Wednesday night. Smith says they'll have to keep up the defensive intensity they've showed over the last week.

"They shoot a lot of threes. They have three pretty good guards, including one really good one," he notes. "We're going to have to play pretty good defense on them, and try to play inside out."

The Patriots tip off against Eastside at 6:00 p.m. at the Boston Garden.

