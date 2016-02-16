Reward offered in cold murder case

A year and a half after a murder in Adel, no one has been arrested. Now, investigators are once again asking for tips.

A little after 10:30 p.m. on Aug, 12, 2014, two men were shot multiple times while passing through the Adel Housing Authority on Holiday St. Edward Ferguson died, and Anthony Hill suffered serious injuries.

A $4,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Adel Police Department continue to investigate, and are asking the public for help.

You can report information to Special Agent Jason Nipper at the GBI's Douglas Regional Office at 912-389-4103, or you can call Detective Jonathan Blake at the Adel Police Dept. at 229-896-2224 ext. 1308.

