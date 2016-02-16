Lee's Maxfield talks state title win

Lee Co. wrestler Aaron Maxfield closed out his high school career the exact way he wanted to: with a state championship.

The senior claimed the GHSA Class AAAAAA 106 lb. wrestling championship this weekend, ending his high school career as the best in Georgia.

"The final match, I kept telling myself I couldn't lose it," he says. "Not the last one of my career. I definitely had to win that one."

Maxfield holds several Lee Co. records, including pins in a season and career. His title win helped the Trojans finish 5th overall in Class AAAAAA, also a program best.

Maxfield dropped down to 106 pounds for his senior season, something he says was a little difficult. He adds it was the best thing for him though.

"With some bigger guys from the 120 pound class dropping down to 113, it may have helped me out a little bit," he says. "The guys at 106 are a little bit faster. It was a little trouble."

Not enough to keep him off the podium.

Maxfield says this was the way he wanted to go out, and winning that championship makes all the sacrifices worth it.

"The last three weeks were the hardest, but that made it all the best for me," he says. "The cutting weight, all that. I haven't eaten a school lunch in like two months. I've had to bring my lunch and stuff, but it's those little things that make the difference."

Maxfield has a few offers to wrestle in college. He says he'll decide in the next month if he plans to continue his wrestling career.

