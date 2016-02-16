Tuesday's state basketball playoff scores

Here are high school basketball playoff scores from Tuesday, February 16, 2016:
GIRLS STATE PLAYOFF FIRST ROUND:
Colquitt Co. 45, North Cobb 41
Harrison 79, Lowndes 64
Americus-Sumter 53, Spalding 44
Griffin 59, Westover 51
Mt. Zion 67, Monroe 51
Pelham 70, Lamar Co. 33
Bleckley Co. 33, Thomasville 23
Putnam Co. 59, Berrien 31
REGION 3-AAA BOYS QUARTERFINALS:
Westwood 69, Terrell Academy 65 (F/OT)
Valwood 69, Tiftarea 52
Brookwood 54, Southland 43
