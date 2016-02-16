Tuesday's state basketball playoff scores

Here are high school basketball playoff scores from Tuesday, February 16, 2016:

GIRLS STATE PLAYOFF FIRST ROUND:

Colquitt Co. 45, North Cobb 41

Harrison 79, Lowndes 64

Americus-Sumter 53, Spalding 44

Griffin 59, Westover 51

Mt. Zion 67, Monroe 51

Pelham 70, Lamar Co. 33

Bleckley Co. 33, Thomasville 23

Putnam Co. 59, Berrien 31

REGION 3-AAA BOYS QUARTERFINALS:

Westwood 69, Terrell Academy 65 (F/OT)

Valwood 69, Tiftarea 52

Brookwood 54, Southland 43

