Valdosta City School District releases strategic plan

The hope is that the new plan will help to better prepare students and raise graduation rates.

The Valdosta City School District has released a 5 year strategic plan to help improve education.

Valdosta city schools may see some changes in the classroom over the next five years.

They have a new strategic plan that focuses on literacy and STEM education.

They also have plans to expand their advanced placement programs.

The hope is that the new plan will help to better prepare students and raise graduation rates.

"Our plan really sets high expectations for raising the rigor in classrooms and ensuring that we have students that are really able to imagine the possibilities through their college or career choices that they make," said Scarlet Brown, the Teaching and Learning Assistant Superintendent.

Over the next 3 months, school officials will start prioritizing the plan by year to set short-term goals.

A copy of the strategic plan is available on the Valdosta City School District website here.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.