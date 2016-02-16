Valdosta offers behind-the-scenes look into city government

Participants will get a behind-the-scenes look at local government.

Valdosta is offering a unique experience to give citizens a behind-the-scenes-look at local government.

Through the Government 101 program citizens will visit each department in the city to get an in depth look at how they operate.

"They learn how those departments work. Therefore, when they complete this they have a really different understanding about the city and what we do up here. They have a better appreciation for it," explains Mayor John Gayle.

The 7 week program will begin April 4, 2016.

The program is limited to 25 people.

Applications are due by March 18th, but it is first-come, first-served.

Applications can be filled out online or picked up from the public information office.

