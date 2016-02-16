Valdosta shows off its 'Click N Fix' App

From potholes in the streets, to overgrown lots, people in Valdosta can now report non-emergency issues to city leaders with the touch of a button.

"This street sign gets knocked down about every three or four months," said Jody Allen, Shan's Bait and Tackle Owner.



And every few months Jody Allen had to call the city to get the street sign in front of his business fixed. "I've had a good experience. It's always been relatively quick, the response," said Allen.



Now Allen can report the problem with the click of a button using the new Valdosta Click N Fix App. "They can go ahead and easily report it from their phone, their iPad, or they can do it from a desktop," said Sementha Mathews, Valdosta Public Information officer.



From potholes to over grown lots, Valdosta residents can report any non-emergency issues. "We do have from time to time some issues like street lamps going out and things like that around here," Allen said.



And the requests go directly to the correct department. Helping employees learn about problems immediately.



"City of Valdosta employees can't be everywhere at the same time so we need citizens help at being our eyes and our ears in the community," said Mathews.



They can even track the progress of the complaint and view other complaints in the area. Something that's beneficial to everyone. "It also allows city employees to track the progress as well and all of us are on the same page. All departments are using the app," said Mathews.



It's just one way the city is trying to reach out to citizens. "They're making strides to get in contact and to hear back from people and give feedback right away," said Allen.



The app is available for iPhones and Androids. Citizens can also use the app on the city's new website.

