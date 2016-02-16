Elementary students learn the value of trees - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Elementary students learn the value of trees

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
Connect
Tim Womack Tim Womack
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Students at Lincoln Elementary Magnet School started the school day off in an unusual way.

Tim The "Tree Guy" Womack talked to fourth and fifth graders about the value of trees. Students answered questions, sang, and one student was dressed as a tree during his Trail of Trees presentation.

Womack says it's his mission, like Johnny Appleseed, to travel the country to talk about and plant trees.

He says his message is especially important for children. "It's vital that kids today understand how important trees are, and what they actually do. They're just not something that's pretty or to climb."

The presentation was part of Keeping Albany-Dougherty County Beautiful's week of events for Arbor Day.

The group plans to cap off the week on Saturday by planting 50 trees around the Civic Center.

Copyright 2016 WALB.  All rights reserved. 

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Valdosta person shot; flown for treatment

    Valdosta person shot; flown for treatment

    Friday, June 2 2017 10:30 AM EDT2017-06-02 14:30:15 GMT
    (WALB image)(WALB image)

    The Valdosta Police Department responded to Bemiss Road about 6:30 Thursday evening,  to a report of someone being shot. They found a victim had been shot once the torso area. 

    More >>

    The Valdosta Police Department responded to Bemiss Road about 6:30 Thursday evening,  to a report of someone being shot. They found a victim had been shot once the torso area. 

    More >>

  • Albany police urge ATV safety

    Albany police urge ATV safety

    Thursday, June 1 2017 5:05 AM EDT2017-06-01 09:05:42 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    Albany police are urging people to be safe on ATVs after a number of fatal ATV wrecks in southwest Georgia.

    More >>

    Albany police are urging people to be safe on ATVs after a number of fatal ATV wrecks in southwest Georgia.

    More >>

  • Giant machine will block GA roads tonight

    Giant machine will block GA roads tonight

    Friday, June 2 2017 7:45 AM EDT2017-06-02 11:45:53 GMT
    The Mega-Lolad is too heavy to cross I-95's bridges (Source: GDOT)The Mega-Lolad is too heavy to cross I-95's bridges (Source: GDOT)

    The mega load will park at the Interstate 75 welcome center in Lowndes County until 8 p.m. 

    More >>

    The mega load will park at the Interstate 75 welcome center in Lowndes County until 8 p.m. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly