Elementary students learn the value of trees

Students at Lincoln Elementary Magnet School started the school day off in an unusual way.



Tim The "Tree Guy" Womack talked to fourth and fifth graders about the value of trees. Students answered questions, sang, and one student was dressed as a tree during his Trail of Trees presentation.



Womack says it's his mission, like Johnny Appleseed, to travel the country to talk about and plant trees.

He says his message is especially important for children. "It's vital that kids today understand how important trees are, and what they actually do. They're just not something that's pretty or to climb."



The presentation was part of Keeping Albany-Dougherty County Beautiful's week of events for Arbor Day.



The group plans to cap off the week on Saturday by planting 50 trees around the Civic Center.

