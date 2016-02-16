Johnson molestation trial underway in Dawson

Both the defense and the state have completed opening statements in the trial of 51-year-old Milton Johnson.

Johnson is accused of repeatedly molesting a girl and a boy, both under the age of 16, from April 2011 until March 2012, although the female victim alleges the molestation occurred for two years, according to opening statements from prosecutor Ron Smith, of the Pataula Circuit.

Opening statements reveal that Johnson's girlfriend, 35-year-old Takieya Johnson, and Johnson's wife, 32-year-old Erica Soilberry Johnson, will both testify against Milton Johnson.

Both Takieya Johnson and Erica Johnson have pled guilty to child molestation charges involving the two young victims in this case.

However, Johnson's defense attorney Johnnie Graham told the jury that he is not "on trial for his swinging lifestyle" and that there is no physical evidence proving he repeatedly raped the children.

The female victim was described as a "trophy" of Johnson's by the prosecution, and was forced to have sexual relations with him several times a day over a period of two years.

Defense attorney Graham called the female child "troubled" and never told anyone she was being hurt or raped by Milton Johnson until coerced, and that he was the only stable father figure in the child's life.

The defense also says the girlfriend and the wife defended Johnson until they got into "trouble" with the law, and now will tell a different tale.

Johnson is charged with rape, sodomy, and child molestation.

