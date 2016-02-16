Albany gym feels effect of 'fitness cliff'

Gyms tend to see declining check-ins after the beginning of the new year.

It's only a few weeks into the new year and some people are already saying goodbye to those New Year's Resolutions.

Gyms start to look a little emptier this time of the year compared to the beginning of the year, and it's not a coincidence.

Studies show one in three people ditch their New Year's Resolutions at the end of January, and with most being fitness resolutions, gyms and fitness centers tend to bear the brunt of it all.

National chain Gold's Gym crunched the numbers and studied the patterns of their members. Each year, the company determines which day they predict to see the biggest decline in gym check-ins. This year, they deemed Feb. 9 as that day.

Local gym owner Perry Buchanan doesn't disagree with this idea of a fitness cliff, though his gym hasn't seen the same dramatic decline.

"There's definitely a decline always after the new year but like I said I don't think it's a complete drop off, they just kind of level off," Buchanan said. "They're not as gung-ho as they were when they started out first of the year when they started out."

Buchanan advises those who have already fallen off or who are struggling to stay on track to make a plan.

"The main thing is to just take the first step. Don't try to do it all in a month, even a three month period of time, look at what your overall goal is, put you a plan in action," he said.

Buchanan recommends tracking progress to stay accountable to avoid giving up early.

