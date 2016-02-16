Indicted Albany grandmother surrenders to authorities

An Albany grandmother indicted last week for the murder of her grandson turned herself in overnight at the Dougherty County Jail.

Symanthia Price was booked into jail at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Last Wednesday, a grand jury indicted for Price on murder charges for the May 2014 death of 10 year old Brandon Price.

Prosecutors say Price failed to feed her grandson properly or get him medical care for pneumonia and injuries, and that combination caused his death.

Price was scheduled to surrender to authorities last Friday night but failed to show. Her attorney told WALB she had a medical emergency.

Price will make her first appearance before a judge Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.