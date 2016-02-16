Region 3-AAA teams advance to semis

The GISA Region 3-AAA tournament tipped off Monday night with the girls' quarterfinal games at Tiftarea Academy in Chula.

Westwood is the region's top seed, so the Lady Wildcats receive an automatic bye to Friday's semifinals.

In the first game of the day, Deerfield-Windsor outpaced Southland 42-30 to clinch a state playoff berth. The Lady Knights will play Westwood Friday.

Valwood is also still alive. The Lady Valiants held off Terrell Academy 54-46 for the semifinal win.

In the nightcap, Tiftarea ran past Brookwood 52-32.

The Lady Panthers will play Valwood on Friday at Darton State's Cavalier Arena.

