GHSA state playoff matchups set

The GHSA first round state playoff matchups have been set.
Play begins Tuesday around the state.
BOYS:
Hillgrove at Tift Co.
Kennesaw Mountain at Lee Co.
Colquitt Co. at North Cobb
Lowndes at McEachern
Eastside at Westover
Eagle's Landing at Bainbridge
Monroe at Walnut Grove
Worth Co. at Jonesboro
Lamar Co. at Thomasville
Macon Co. at Early Co.
Fitzgerald at Monticello
Seminole Co. at Crawford Co.
GIRLS:
Hillgrove at Tift Co.
North Cobb at Colquitt Co.
Lowndes at Harrison
Valdosta at McEachern
Spalding at Americus-Sumter
Griffin at Westover
Bainbridge at Jonesboro
Monroe at Mt. Zion
Lamar Co. at Pelham
Bleckley Co. at Thomasville
Fitzgerald at Monticello
Berrien at Putnam Co.
