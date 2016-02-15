GHSA state playoff matchups set

Semifinals will be played next weekend

The GHSA first round state playoff matchups have been set.

Play begins Tuesday around the state.

BOYS:

Hillgrove at Tift Co.

Kennesaw Mountain at Lee Co.

Colquitt Co. at North Cobb

Lowndes at McEachern

Eastside at Westover

Eagle's Landing at Bainbridge

Monroe at Walnut Grove

Worth Co. at Jonesboro

Lamar Co. at Thomasville

Macon Co. at Early Co.

Fitzgerald at Monticello

Seminole Co. at Crawford Co.

GIRLS:

Hillgrove at Tift Co.

North Cobb at Colquitt Co.

Lowndes at Harrison

Valdosta at McEachern

Spalding at Americus-Sumter

Griffin at Westover

Bainbridge at Jonesboro

Monroe at Mt. Zion

Lamar Co. at Pelham

Bleckley Co. at Thomasville

Fitzgerald at Monticello

Berrien at Putnam Co.

