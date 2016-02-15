Jury picked in Dawson molestation case

After day-long process, a jury of 10 women, two men, and two female alternates, have been selected in the child molestation case against 51-year-old Milton Johnson.

Johnson is charged with Child Molestation, Aggravated Child Molestation, Aggravated Sodomy, Rape, Aggravated Sexual Battery, and Sexual Exploitation.

Two victims under the age of 16 will testify against Johnson, a boy and a girl.

Pataula Circuit Judge Joe Bishop is presiding over the case.

Johnson's long-time live-in girlfriend, 35-year-old Takieya Johnson, was arrested last month on child molestation charges. She is accused of hurting the same children. A trial for her case has not been set.

Testimony in the Milton Johnson case begins Tuesday in the Terrell County Courthouse at 9:00 a.m.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.