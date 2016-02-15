Forget Valentines? Deals and tips for slack sweethearts

Anne Gray at Hadden's Flowers and Gifts on Westgate Drive in Albany is still busy, a day after Valentine's Day.



Gray says the fact that the biggest day of the year for her industry fell on a Sunday, coupled with the normal amount of forgetfulness, is keeping her phone ringing with orders for belated Valentine's gift givers today.



The Manager of the K-Mart on Dawson Road in Albany says they are running a 50% off sale on specific Valentine's Day gifts, and that the discounts will get steeper as time goes on.



Gray says if you forgot your loved one, a gracious way to show they you love them is to send them some flowers, with a note that says "I love you" or has little hearts on it. Skipping a "Happy Valentine's Day" message will not draw as much attention to the fact the giver forgot.



But, if you want to scoop up a deal while showing someone you care, many retailers in the area are offering deep discounts on Valentine's gifts today.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.