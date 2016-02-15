Trial to begin for accused Dawson child molester

It took most of the day for attorneys to select a jury in the case against a Terrell County man accused of molesting two children.

51-year-old Milton Johnson is facing multiple charges, and now records show his girlfriend, 35-year-old Takieya Johnson, recently pled guilty to child molestation charges, accused of harming the same two children.

In addition, Johnson's wife, 32-year-old Erica Soilberry Johnson of Columbus, has pled guilty to child molestation.

Both are expected to be cooperating with the state in the case against Milton Johnson.

12 jurors, 2 men and 10 women, plus 2 female alternates, were selected in the day long voir dire process, which began inside the Terrell County Courthouse at 9 a.m.

51-year-old Milton Johnson listened attentively as his attorney, Johnnie Graham, questioned potential jurors.

She asked the jurors if the strong emotional response that allegations of crimes against children illicit would prevent them from sitting as a juror.

Pataula Circuit Assistant District Attorney Ron Smith also questioned jurors, and from a field of 200 citizens, whittled down to 36, and then after the so-called "silent strike" when the state and the defense choose the panel, the final 12 jurors plus two alternates were picked.

Johnson is accused of molesting two children from April 2011 until March 2012.

The jurors will hear evidence, which is expected to include testimony from Johnson's long-time live in girlfriend, 35-year-old Takeyia Johnson.

In a strange twist, it was learned that Johnson's wife, 32-year-old Erica Soilberry Johnson of Columbus, pled guilty to child molestation charges, as well.

It was not immediately clear if Soilberry Johnson will be a witness in the case against her husband, or if her charges are related.

