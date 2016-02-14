Valdosta patrol officers see decrease in crashes

Troopers remind drivers to put away distractions when driving.

GSP has seen no traffic fatalities so far this year.

Georgia State Patrol officers in Valdosta saw no fatalities on the roadways so far this year.

This is an improvement from the one fatality they already had in January of 2015.

Troopers in Valdosta have also investigated fewer crashes so far this year compared to January of last year.

GSP officials say it's a good start to the year and they hope it continues.

"Hopefully this year we won't see any [fatalities]. Several years ago we didn't have any fatalities in Valdosta and we're hoping to see that again," says Cpl. Chris Kelch.

This comes after Georgia roadways saw a record number of fatalities last year.

Troopers remind drivers to remain focused when driving and put away any distractions.

