Valentine's Day brings in extra business to downtown Valdosta

Sunday is a day most store fronts in downtown Valdosta leave their lights off, but not this week.

Business owners have been putting in the extra hours all week long to prepare for Valentine's Day.

Since Valentine's Day fell on a Sunday this year, it brought in some extra business to downtown Valdosta.

Many downtown Valdosta stores aren't typically open on Sunday, but this Sunday may be one of their busiest days.

"We're never open but once every seven years on Valentine's on Sunday. We're open today because a lot of people wanted to make sure their special someone got their Valentine's flowers on Valentine's Day," said Susan Mullis who owns the Flower Gallery.

"A lot of work goes into it. A lot of love goes into it," said Steel Magnolias owner Keira Moritz.

But for the businesses, busy is a blessing especially when customers are keeping it local.

"Very very blessed and busy all week long. Every day has been good," said Mullis.

"When you support local you support your neighbors, you support your community, and you keep your dollars in your community which is really important," explained Moritz.

Not only does the cash flow stay in the city, the increase in people downtown gives businesses some extra exposure.

"When they see these flowers that are coming from our shop they say, 'oh I want to go down there and shop' so it really helps," said Mullis

And they aren't just getting support from guests, they're also helping each other.

"A lot of our products are already coming local so we make sure we highlight those on our menu that we use for Valentines Day," explained Moritz

"We all support each other so it's wonderful for everyone to pitch in and help each other out," said Mullis

Making Valentine's a day to love everything local in downtown Valdosta.

