Humane Society of Valdosta battles over-crowding

All pets up for adoption are already fixed.

Furry friends at the Humane Society of Valdosta spent their Valentines Day finding a forever home while volunteers battle over-crowding in the animal shelter.

February is spay/neuter awareness month and volunteers hope to help lower the number of pets in the shelter by making it more affordable to get animals fixed.

All pets up for adoption have already been fixed and they now offer a low cost spay and neuter program for anyone with a pet.

By using their voucher certain veterinarians in Valdosta will offer the procedure at nearly half the cost.

Volunteers say no matter how hard they work to get pets into good homes they seem to come into the shelter even quicker.

"As hard as a lot of the shelters work there are just so many more animals than there are people to adopt them," explains volunteer Jan McMullen.

The spay/neuter program is now running year round and you can learn more about it here.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.