Archers compete in indoor tournament

Sapp will be representing team USA in Turkey.

Over 100 competitors showed up for the archery tournament

Over 100 competitors participated in an indoor archery tournament at Backwoods Outdoors.

The tournament featured competitors of all talent levels.

"We have everything from a novice archer who is just beginning all the way up to people who have competed and won on national levels," explains Terrell County coach Todd Cliett.

National champions like Carson Sapp. He will be headed to Turkey to compete on a much bigger team than he's used to.

"I started in 4-H and it grew from there. Now I'm representing team USA," says Sapp.

Despite having national recognition he enjoys competing in local tournaments and watching the younger competitors learn.

"It feels good there's a lot of potential here in South Georgia," explains Sapp.

Coaches say the archers learn more than just how to hit a target.

"It teaches a lot of development, it teaches a lot of motor skills, it gets people off the couch, it gets them involved in the outdoors as well as the indoors," says Cliett.

He says it's also fun to watch talent, like Sapp's, grow.

"It gives you a lot of pride and joy to watch all these kids come out and just participate in a sport like this," says Cliett.

