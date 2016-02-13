Friends and family search for missing Albany man

Jonah Smith, the brother of Lewis James Smith who went missing after a trip to the hospital.

Family and friends of a missing Albany man haven't given up hope and continued to search for him Saturday.

76-year-old Lewis James Smith was reported missing about a month ago.

People gathered at Smith's home on Lee Street Saturday morning to conduct a search for him.

Smith left the hospital with a head injury in January and the family believes he could have been disoriented.

"We just really want to know where is he, what's going on, and we just need some answers to have some closure," said Lewis' brother Jonah Smith.

Smith is 5' 2" and weighs 165 pounds and has a birthmark on his left cheek.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Smith please contact the Albany Police Department.

