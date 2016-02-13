Runners race for a cause at 'Run for Hope' event

Organizers said that they want to raise awareness and educate the community about HIV and AIDS.

Runners in Albany raced Wednesday to raise awareness for HIV and AIDS.

Participants not only ran the race, but they also met with vendors and had an opportunity to receive free health screenings.

Organizers said that they want to raise awareness and educate the community, in hopes of ending the negative stigma surrounding HIV and AIDS.

"I think that this is so important because people need to get educated about HIV, people need to get information on HIV," said social worker Adrian Smith.

All proceeds from the race will go to community outreach and medical services at AAPHC clinics.

