UPDATE: Second Fitzgerald shooting suspect in custody

A second suspect sought by Fitzgerald Police in a December is now in custody.

21-year-old Anjevell "Show" Johnson was arrested Monday. He was wanted for aggravated battery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

19-year-old Dabrentise "Trill" Overstreet was arrested in Tifton Saturday afternoon for the same charges.

Police say both men were involved a shooting that left two people injured..

