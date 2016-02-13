UPDATE: Second Fitzgerald shooting suspect in custody - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

UPDATE: Second Fitzgerald shooting suspect in custody

Dabrentise "Trill" Overstreet arrested in Tifton. Source: Fitzgerald Police Department.
Shooting suspect Anjevell "Show" Johnson jailed on aggravated assault charges. Source: Fitzgerald Police Department.
A second suspect sought by Fitzgerald Police in a December is now in custody.

21-year-old Anjevell "Show" Johnson was arrested Monday. He was wanted for aggravated battery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

19-year-old Dabrentise "Trill" Overstreet was arrested in Tifton Saturday afternoon for the same charges.

Police say both men were involved a shooting that left two people injured..

