Fighting Tigers outscored in offensive affair

Friday's game was a tough one to lose for the Andrew Fighting Tigers.

Leading 9-1 after four, Andrew wasn't able to hold off Wallace CC's rally over the final five innings as the Governors earned the comeback win, 18-14.

The Tigers scored six runs in the fourth, but the Governors answered with 16 of their own from the fifth inning on.

Wallace's John Wesley Ray and BJ White combined for six RBI on the day.

The loss is Andrew's fourth straight. The Tigers are back in action Saturday afternoon when they host Chatahoochee Valley CC. First pitch in Cuthbert is at 2:00 p.m.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.