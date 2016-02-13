South GA teams clinch region basketball titles - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

South GA teams clinch region basketball titles

AMERICUS, GA (WALB) -

Region basketball tournament scores from Friday, February 12, 2016:

REGION 1-AAAAAA

Boys

Tift Co. 51, Lee Co. 37 (Championship)

Colquitt Co. 60, Lowndes 49 (3rd place game)

Girls

Tift Co. 45, Colquitt Co. 33 (Championship)

Lowndes 60, Valdosta 52 (3rd place game)

REGION 1-AAAA

Boys

Westover 72, Bainbridge 64 (Championship)

Monroe 61, Worth Co. 46 (3rd place game)

Girls

Americus-Sumter 69, Westover 62 (Championship)

Bainbridge 52, Monroe 45 (3rd place game)

REGION 1-AA

Boys

Thomasville 68, Early Co. 65 (Championship)

Fitzgerald 63, Seminole Co. 58 (3rd place game)

Girls

Pelham 59, Thomasville 25 (Championship)

Fitzgerald 69, Berrien 55 (3rd place game)

REGION 1-A

Boys

Randolph-Clay 62, Calhoun Co. 49 (Championship)

Girls

Terrell Co. 61, Mitchell Co. 50 (Championship)

REGION 2-A

Boys

Turner Co. 79, Atkinson Co. 77 (Semifinal)

Clinch Co. 70, Lanier Co. 44 (Semifinal)

Girls

Turner Co. 75, Echols Co. 47 (Semifinal)

Telfair Co. 58, Wilcox Co. 46 (Semifinal)

