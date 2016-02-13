South GA teams clinch region basketball titles

Region basketball tournament scores from Friday, February 12, 2016:
REGION 1-AAAAAA
Boys
Tift Co. 51, Lee Co. 37 (Championship)
Colquitt Co. 60, Lowndes 49 (3rd place game)
Girls
Tift Co. 45, Colquitt Co. 33 (Championship)
Lowndes 60, Valdosta 52 (3rd place game)
REGION 1-AAAA
Boys
Westover 72, Bainbridge 64 (Championship)
Monroe 61, Worth Co. 46 (3rd place game)
Girls
Americus-Sumter 69, Westover 62 (Championship)
Bainbridge 52, Monroe 45 (3rd place game)
REGION 1-AA
Boys
Thomasville 68, Early Co. 65 (Championship)
Fitzgerald 63, Seminole Co. 58 (3rd place game)
Girls
Pelham 59, Thomasville 25 (Championship)
Fitzgerald 69, Berrien 55 (3rd place game)
REGION 1-A
Boys
Randolph-Clay 62, Calhoun Co. 49 (Championship)
Girls
Terrell Co. 61, Mitchell Co. 50 (Championship)
REGION 2-A
Boys
Turner Co. 79, Atkinson Co. 77 (Semifinal)
Clinch Co. 70, Lanier Co. 44 (Semifinal)
Girls
Turner Co. 75, Echols Co. 47 (Semifinal)
Telfair Co. 58, Wilcox Co. 46 (Semifinal)
Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.