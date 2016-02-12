Girl Scouts send cookies overseas

Girl Scouts give you the opportunity to send cookies to troops.

When you see the Girl Scouts out selling cookies over the next few weeks, you can purchase a box for yourself and the soldiers overseas.

Girl Scouts will be out across south Georgia over the next few weeks, but they're selling more than just boxes of cookies.

Troop 40523 spent the afternoon loading up hundreds of boxes of cookies to sell across south Georgia, hoping that some will make it to our troops overseas.

"Our heroes need cookies too because they help the world too," said Zoe, a Daisy-class Girl Scout.

"The troops don't have an opportunity to buy cookies, at this time. So what a great opportunity for people to purchase cookies that can be shipped over to the troops," said Leader Kim Cleesattle.

When you see the Girl Scouts out selling cookies over the next few weeks, you can purchase a box for yourself and the soldiers overseas.

That box of cookies could make the day for a military member.

"My husband was deployed overseas, several times," said Product Sales Manager Christine Branham. "To them, it's like something they grew up with, something they know and they look forward to every year, and they're not here so it's like a piece of home to them."

In addition to helping the troops overseas, buying cookies from Girl Scouts has another positive impact.

"On every box of cookies it talks about the skills they're learning: goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics," said Branham.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved